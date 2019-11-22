Automotive

Elon Musk unveils futuristic Tesla Cybertruck

By ABC7.com staff
HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- Elon Musk is taking on the workhorse heavy pickup truck market with his latest electric vehicle.

The CEO of Tesla unveiled a new electric pickup called the Cybertruck on Thursday at the company's design studio in Hawthorne.

The futuristic truck looks like no vehicle on the market.

Musk said inspirations for the angular design include a James Bond car and fighter jets.

"Trucks have been the same for a very long time," Musk said. "Like 100 years, trucks have been basically the same. We want to try something different."

As part of the unveiling, Musk demonstrated the truck's durability. A sledgehammer was taken to the side door twice and it made no noticeable dent. Metal balls were thrown at the windows, making golf-ball sized cracks, but not penetrating through to the interior.

The company says the electric truck has a range of about 500 miles, with 0-60 acceleration under 2.9 seconds. It has a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds and a payload up to 3,500 pounds. It sells for a base price around $39,900.

With the launch, Tesla is edging into the most profitable corner of the U.S. auto market, where buyers tend to have fierce brand loyalty.

Tesla's pickup is more likely to appeal to weekend warriors who want an electric vehicle that can handle some outdoor adventure. But it could end up cutting into Tesla's electric vehicle sedan sales instead of winning over traditional pickup truck drivers.

Tesla has struggled to meet delivery targets for its sedans, and some fear the new vehicle will shift the company's attention away from the goal of more consistently meeting its targets.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivehawthorneauto industryteslaelon musktrucks
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flames emit from plane engine, makes emergency landing LAX
Weapon used in Saugus High shooting was 'kit gun,' authorities say
Actor Danny Trejo opens up about substance abuse, prison
Clumsy criminal caught on video in Louisiana
Leimert Park boy who shot himself may have used guard's gun
$13.2M judgment for family in Anaheim PD fatal chokehold case
Family of missing South LA man with dementia claims CHP abandoned him
Show More
OC's South Coast Plaza to light up Christmas tree
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
California justices reject law requiring Trump tax returns
More than 2 dozen arrested during search warrant sweep in 3 SoCal counties
2 drivers sought as witnesses to fatal hit-and-run crash in Monterey Park
More TOP STORIES News