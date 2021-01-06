LA, Irvine rank in top 20 on list of best cities to live in without a car for 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Although Southern California might be synonymous with bumper to bumper traffic, Los Angeles and Irvine ranked in the top 20 of best cities to live in without a car for 2021.
The lawn car services company Lawnstarter was behind the rankings and based it on factors like walkability, transit options and pedestrian safety.
L.A. is surprisingly the first Southern California city to show up on the list. It ranked No. 16.
The next Southern California city ranked is Irvine, coming in at No. 17.
The city topping the list is San Francisco, followed by Portland at No. 2. Washington D.C., New York and Boston round out the top five.
Other local cities to make the list include Huntington Beach (No. 22), Santa Ana (No. 23), Oxnard (No. 27) and Long Beach (No. 29).
The list compared 150 of the biggest U.S. cities.
You can see the full list here.
