AUTOMOTIVE

Nearly 500 people caught misusing disabled-parking placards, most at LA County Fair, DMV finds

Officials are seen standing while the Department of Motor Vehicles conducted a sting operation at the L.A. County Fair.

By ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --
Investigators with the California Department of Motor Vehicles caught nearly 500 people misusing disabled-person parking placards just in the month of September, and most of them were at the Los Angeles County Fair.

The DMV stated in a press release that 14 enforcement operations by the Disabled Parking Placard Enforcement team lead to 491 people being accused.

The majority of the offenses took place during five enforcement operations held at the L.A. County Fair that resulted in 443 citations.

The alleged offenders had their placard taken away and face fines that range from $250 to $1,000.

Since July 1 of this year, DMV investigators verified 5,422 disabled-person parking placards and found 640 of them being misused.

The DMV holds as many as 24 enforcement operations each month throughout the state. The operations are intended to help reduce disabled-person parking placard abuse.

"We ask you to save the space for those individuals who legitimately need a disabled person parking placard that is issued specifically for their use," said DMV Director Jean Shiomoto in a press release.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveDMVdisabilitydisability issuesparkingPomonaLos Angeles CountyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Hyundai introducing 2 new alternative-fuel SUVs
Rods, Rides and Relics Car Show excite car enthusiasts at Redondo Beach
Millennials flock to Pomona Fairplex in search of the perfect RV
Stinky car? Tips to get rid of the funk for good
More Automotive
Top Stories
Explosion in Boyle Heights leaves man critically injured
$20K reward offered in East LA college basketball player's murder
VIDEO: Thief steals American flag from Go for Broke Monument
Kanye West gives jaw-dropping performance at Oval Office
Man banned from gun range after pointing pistol at friend's head for selfie
How you can help stop spread of typhus amid LA County outbreak
Ex-Anaheim teacher apparently kills self during molestation trial
Hurricane Michael: Storm smashes rows of houses
Show More
LA City Councilman Mitchell Englander steps down
Toddlers come home from day care with crack cocaine
Huntington Beach police kill suspect, arrest another after chase
Grandfather, 69, ID'd as victim killed in Long Beach shooting
Toxic metal found in jewelry from Ross, Nordstrom Rack, Papaya
More News