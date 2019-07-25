Automotive

Older drivers more likely to be distracted by in-car technology, AAA study says

New research shows older drivers are more distracted by technology while behind the wheel.

According to a new study from AAA and the University of Utah, on average, drivers aged 55 and older took their eyes off the road for up to eight seconds longer than younger drivers while performing simple tasks.

Those tasks include using voice commands or touch screens to do things like change the radio station and program GPS.

AAA says taking your eyes off the road for even just two seconds doubles a driver's risk of a crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivesafetyseniorsstudyresearchdriving
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway for suspect in deadly SFV crime spree
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling, drug-related offenses
Funeral held for Palmdale toddler Noah Cuatro
L.A. Chargers training camp in Costa Mesa officially begins
3 girls arrested after attack on girl with special needs
Oversize truck snags power lines
Carson murder: Missing teen found, second suspect arrested
Show More
Reservations now available for Oga's Cantina at Disneyland
Chicago mayor faces fallout over comment picked up by hot mic
1 killed, 2 injured after car slams into pole in Highland Park
Teen wrongfully detained by ICE plans to sue government
Man maps out 'marry me' bike route to surprise girlfriend
More TOP STORIES News