Automotive

Racing fans head to Fontana for NASCAR weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Racing fans are heading to Fontana, where a big NASCAR event is revving up during the windy race weekend.

By
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Racing fans are heading to Fontana, where a big NASCAR event is revving up during the windy race weekend.

This time each year, the population of Fontana swells. Fans of motorsports gather to watch some speed. The infield of Auto Club Speedway turns into a small city as people set up camp.

And as winter winds down, nature has given the fans some spectacular views of the snow-capped mountains when they're not staring at the race cars. But nature also brought the Santa Ana winds.

Guests shouldn't feel bad, though. The drivers don't like the wind either. Imagine having your car tossed around at 200 mph.

But the die-hard racing fans aren't going to let a few gusts ruin their weekend. They came to see the action, and lots of it.

NASCAR weekend runs through Sunday. For more information, click here.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
automotivefontanasan bernardino countycarsnascarcar tips
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 dead in Riverside after small plane crashes
Santa Anita Park scheduled to resume horse racing Friday
Delivery truck crashes into row of garages in Los Feliz
IE business owner confronts suspect stealing work truck
Paris Jackson recovering after accident at LA home
Man fasting on beer for Lent
Man arrested for death of Gambino crime family boss, police say
Show More
Stories of the victims of the New Zealand mosque attack
OC man suspected of shooting ex-girlfriend sought
Arson, assault suspect sought in Century City mall scare
OC man says road rage incident led to him getting shot at
Fire burns out of control at Carson oil refinery
More TOP STORIES News