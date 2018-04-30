AUTOMOTIVE

Rising gas prices await SoCal drivers this summer

Across Southern California, drivers are dealing with rising gas prices with no relief in sight. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Southern California drivers will have to prepare themselves for one of the most expensive summer driving seasons in years.

Crude oil prices are at their highest in more than three years, and there's no relief in sight.

In the Los Angeles-Long Beach area, drivers are paying $3.66 per gallon, a 64-cent increase from last year when gas was $3.02.

Rising gas prices are also affecting Orange County, where gas is 61 cents more than last year at $3.62 per gallon.

Drivers are experiencing a similar story in San Bernardino and Ventura counties. Gas there is about 60 cents more than the previous year.

There are several reasons behind the price climb. One being that a wave of economic growth has driven up demand, while production cutbacks have whittled down oil supplies.

The hike is expected to last through the summer.
