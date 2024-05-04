Man killed his girlfriend and her uncle before shooting himself, Santa Ana police say

A man fatally stabbed and shot his girlfriend and her uncle before he turned the gun on himself, Santa Ana police say.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Ana police say a man killed his girlfriend and her uncle and shot himself at a storage facility Thursday.

Just before 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a storage unit in the 1200 block of Chestnut Avenue after a woman reported she and her uncle had been stabbed by her boyfriend.

By the time police arrived, all three people involved had been shot in the upper torso.

The coroner's office identified the victims as Santa Ana residents Jordan Block, 25, and her uncle, Brian Martin, 64. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third person - a suspect whose name hasn't been released - was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police say he shot himself.

A bloody spear was found at the murder scene. It's unknown whether the weapon was used in the stabbings, but Jessica Chandler, a friend of Martin, says it's likely part of his vast collection of swords and knives.

Chandler says his knowledge of the weapons landed him roles as an expert witness during trials, and he helped train actors in the movie industry.

"He was a collector who loved the information, the story behind each piece that he had," she added. "Each item that he acquired over his lifetime had a background to him, and he was passionate about each one and he could tell you a vast amount of information."

Chandler described Martin as witty, smart and compassionate.

"He was almost like this father figure that you wish you always had," she told Eyewitness News. "And he would have a perspective that would bring love and hope and compassion."