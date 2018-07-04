Drivers of electric cars in southern Orange County could soon get $500 off their utility bills.San Diego Gas & Electric is distributing about $7,500,000 million in air pollution and greenhouse gas emission credits to 15,000 customers in Orange and San Diego counties for using electric vehicles.This is the second straight year the power company has applied the credits to customers' bills. In 2017, the company distributed approximately $1.4 million in credit.SDG&E said in a statement the credit started being applied in mid-June and expects to finish applying the funds in full to customers' bills by early August.The funding comes from the Low Carbon Fuel Standard Program run by the California Air Resources Board.