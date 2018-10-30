CAR TIPS

Several 2019 crossover SUVs emphasize new styling tweaks, safety technology

EMBED </>More Videos

Buyers keep buying them, while car makers keep making them and frequently updating them - crossover SUVs. (KABC)

By
Buyers keep buying them, while car makers keep making them and frequently updating them - crossover SUVs.

Honda's Pilot has been a staple of the crossover scene for over 15 years. It gets a few styling tweaks for 2019, and Honda is emphasizing safety, making their Honda Sensing Suite of electronic safety features standard across all trim levels.

They're also emphasizing the Pilot's capability, like being able to actually go off road over serious rough terrain (with the all-wheel drive version), or even pull a trailer up to 5,000 pounds with the two-wheel drive version.

Another veteran crossover model getting a 2019 re-do is the popular Subaru Forester. Safety features are playing a key role in this vehicle, too, including Subaru's EyeSight system, which is standard. EyeSight keeps its eyes on the road for you and helps you avoid drifting out of your lane or getting into a rear-end collision with the car ahead.

But while EyeSight watches the road, Subaru's new optional DriverFocus watches the driver, quite literally. A small motion detector can tell if you're not looking at the road, or if you might be getting drowsy, sounding an alert. The system comes on the Touring trim level of the 2019 Forester.

It's all wrapped up in a very familiar looking package, which should keep Forester loyalists happy. While the vehicle is all new, it looks a lot like the previous Forester model and retains standard all-wheel drive.

As buyers continue to choose crossover SUVs - especially the medium to medium-large models - auto makers continue to refine and revise existing models to keep them appealing. For example, Kia did a few tweaks to the Sorento for 2019, including making third row seats standard. With high style and lots of features, the Sorento should continue to do well.

Speaking of doing well, the three-row Ford Explorer continues as a top seller, even though the basic design is now going into its ninth year. An all-new one should be coming along soon, so minor tweaks for 2019 keep it fresh looking. This very popular vehicle is one of the reasons Ford is saying goodbye to sedans in the coming years.

All across the automotive spectrum, crossover SUVs are king. In a way, they're today's mainstream cars.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivecar tipsauto newsauto industryhondahonda pilotkia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR TIPS
SoCal student wins teen driving safety awareness contest
New S60 sedan debuts as Volvo's first US-built model
Hyundai introducing 2 new alternative-fuel SUVs
Stinky car? Tips to get rid of the funk for good
More car tips
AUTOMOTIVE
SoCal student wins teen driving safety awareness contest
New S60 sedan debuts as Volvo's first US-built model
Safety group wants Hyundai, Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
Nearly 500 caught misusing disabled-parking placards, most at Pomona fair
More Automotive
Top Stories
LA Port terminal evacuated after explosion inside shipping container
Uber launching new 911 feature in LA
4 men arrested in connection to LA County knock-knock burglaries
Tiny wasp helps protect California's citrus trees
Study examines how ethnicity affects breast-cancer treatment
5 wounded in South LA drive-by shooting
Chase suspects surrender after successful PIT maneuver in Riverside
SoCal Edison admits its equipment helped start Thomas Fire
Show More
Echo Park residents protest proposed homeless housing
Man arrested after bomb scare in Pasadena
Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
CSULA student sues government over ICE detention
Riverside County sheriff's race getting nasty
More News