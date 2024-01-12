WATCH LIVE

Average LA County gas price drops to $4.66, lowest rate in nearly a year

City News Service
Friday, January 12, 2024 3:52AM
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Thursday to its lowest amount since February.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of gasoline in Los Angeles County has dropped to its lowest amount since February. A gallon of regular in L.A. County went down a couple of cents overnight, to $4.67.

While the price has decreased nine cents in the past nine days - it is still about 17 cents higher than this time last year, according to AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The run of decreases follows a run of nine increases in 11 days totaling 7 cents.

It has dropped $1.82 since rising to a record $6.494 back in October.

In Orange County, the average price is $4.57, dropping nearly $1.89 since rising to a record $6.459 back in October.

In Riverside County, drivers are paying an average of $4.51.

The national average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $3.07, one day after remaining unchanged. In all, the national average price has decreased $1.939 since rising to a record $5.016 back in June.

Copyright © 2024 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
