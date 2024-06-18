LA County gas prices have fallen. Here's how much they've dropped

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Monday at $4.814, ending a run of 41 decreases in 42 days.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Monday at $4.814, ending a run of 41 decreases in 42 days.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Monday at $4.814, ending a run of 41 decreases in 42 days.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Monday at $4.814, ending a run of 41 decreases in 42 days.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Monday at $4.814, ending a run of 41 decreases in 42 days.

The average price has dropped 50.2 cents over the past 42 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 7.7 cents less than one week ago, 38.1 cents less than one month ago, 11.9 cents less than one year ago, and has dropped $1.68 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The Orange County average price rose one-tenth of a cent to $4.69.

It has dropped 46 cents over the past 35 days, including four-tenths of a cent Sunday. It is 9.3 cents less than one week ago, 41.5 cents less than one month ago, 16.8 cents less than one year ago, and has dropped $1.771 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price was unchanged at $3.447, a day after it dropped a half-cent.

It is two-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 15 cents less than one month ago, 13 cents less than one year ago, and has dropped $1.569 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"Gasoline demand has trailed 2023 for most of this year, and analysts believe economic uncertainty may suppress demand this summer," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. "So, is the typical robust summer driving season a thing of the past? Or is gas demand just taking longer to pick up steam? We may not know until autumn."

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.