Pump prices falling in SoCal as oil and gas production ramps up nationwide

CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- Following national trends, gas prices have been falling in Southern California just in time for the summer travel season.

The average price per gallon in the Los Angeles has been steadily dropping in the past month, now dipping below $5 a gallon.

The Auto Club says the average price for regular unleaded is now $4.87, down from $5.26 a month ago.

One factor: Increased oil and gas production within the United States.

"This is a little bit different because we are still seeing weak demand for gasoline," said Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe. "And that coupled with lower crude oil prices is actually bringing pump prices down all around the country."

The West Coast still charges some of the highest prices around the country.

Nationwide, the average price dropped by about 10 cents in the last week, to $3.40 per gallon.

Drivers are welcoming the improvement, which will help their travel dollars stretch further this summer.

"We need relief," said Orlando, who was filling up his tank at a station in Canyon Country. "This is a good time for it."