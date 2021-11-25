Expert tips to avoid uncomfortable dinner table talk this Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to gather with family and friends, but dinner table talk can sometimes lead to awkward and uncomfortable conversations."Now you add COVID to it, it's been a couple of years, people are now worrying about do I wear a mask, who is vaccinated, who is not," said Anabel Basulto, a licensed marriage and family therapist at Kaiser Permanente.Basulto said it's best to avoid talking about sensitive topics, especially politics. But COVID and vaccination status is a conversation to talk about."I think you know who you are inviting and who is vaccinated and who is not. And just talk about it right off the bat. Just make an announcement and say I know some of us are not vaccinated and some of us are,'" said Basulto. "And then drop it and move on to your next activity."According to Basulto, anyone who is a guest at another family's dinner should avoid drinking too much."People tend to overdrink when they're anxious to try to relax and that can create problems for you," said Basulto. "Just make sure you have a set time when you are going to leave and you let the guest know who invited you."