Family & Parenting

Expert tips to avoid uncomfortable dinner table talk this Thanksgiving

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Expert tips to avoid uncomfortable dinner table talk this

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to gather with family and friends, but dinner table talk can sometimes lead to awkward and uncomfortable conversations.

"Now you add COVID to it, it's been a couple of years, people are now worrying about do I wear a mask, who is vaccinated, who is not," said Anabel Basulto, a licensed marriage and family therapist at Kaiser Permanente.

Basulto said it's best to avoid talking about sensitive topics, especially politics. But COVID and vaccination status is a conversation to talk about.

"I think you know who you are inviting and who is vaccinated and who is not. And just talk about it right off the bat. Just make an announcement and say I know some of us are not vaccinated and some of us are,'" said Basulto. "And then drop it and move on to your next activity."

According to Basulto, anyone who is a guest at another family's dinner should avoid drinking too much.

"People tend to overdrink when they're anxious to try to relax and that can create problems for you," said Basulto. "Just make sure you have a set time when you are going to leave and you let the guest know who invited you."

Follow Eric on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7eric
Twitter.com/abc7eric
Instagram.com/abc7eric
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinglos angelesholidaymarriagethanksgivingfamilychristmastherapy
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Show More
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Oregon gray wolf dies after historic trek into California
More TOP STORIES News