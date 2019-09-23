Axe-wielding suspect arrested after allegedly damaging multiple cars in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police arrested a suspect who is accused of vandalizing multiple cars in a Huntington Beach neighborhood with an axe.Officers made the arrest after receiving several reports Monday of an armed man walking in the area of Bushard Street and Adams Avenue. The suspect was located upon their arrival and was taken into custody without incident, according to a Facebook post from the Huntington Beach Police Department.There were also reports of numerous slashed tired and broken residential porch lights, police said. The axe was later found in the area.Due to the "volume of vandalisms," authorities were unable to contact every victim are asking them to contact the department by calling (714) 960 - 8811.