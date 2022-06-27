Evacuations issued after cache of illegal fireworks found in Azusa home, police say

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents were evacuated from an Azusa neighborhood as authorities served a search warrant at a home where a "large amount" of illegal fireworks were found Monday afternoon, police said.A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bomb squad responded to the scene to render the fireworks safe, and the area will be closed to residents and the public until at least 8:30 p.m., according to the Azusa Police Department.Authorities responded around 3:20 p.m. to evacuate the 900 block of West Hollyvale Street. The number of residents impacted by the evacuation was not immediately known.No further details were immediately available.