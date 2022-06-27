Evacuations issued after cache of illegal fireworks found in Azusa home, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Cache of illegal fireworks found in Azusa home leads to evacuations

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents were evacuated from an Azusa neighborhood as authorities served a search warrant at a home where a "large amount" of illegal fireworks were found Monday afternoon, police said.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bomb squad responded to the scene to render the fireworks safe, and the area will be closed to residents and the public until at least 8:30 p.m., according to the Azusa Police Department.

Authorities responded around 3:20 p.m. to evacuate the 900 block of West Hollyvale Street. The number of residents impacted by the evacuation was not immediately known.

No further details were immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
azusalos angeles countybomb squadfireworks
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 deaths reported after Amtrak train traveling from LA derails
Abortion protections to be on California ballot in fall
SoCal fire officials strongly condemn fireworks use on 4th of July
3 people critically injured after bus strikes semi-truck near LAX
Tax refunds for CA: Here's what's included in new relief package
10-year-old brothers save dad from drowning in Alabama
More protests against abortion ruling expected in downtown LA Monday
Show More
'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin shoved by LAPD during protest
Mystery over deaths of 21 teenagers at South African nightclub
Mountain lion spotted strolling through Beverly Hills neighborhood
Puppies rescued after getting trapped in tortoise den in Yucca Valley
CA gas rebate: How much money will people get?
More TOP STORIES News