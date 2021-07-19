South LA fireworks blast: Explosive material exceeded capacity of containment truck, LAPD says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10883403" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> South L.A. residents expressed outrage and anguish at the community forum, and they want to know why the explosive devices were detonated by police in the neighborhood.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore said Monday a preliminary investigation has determined that the amount of explosive material placed into a containment truck on a residential South Los Angeles street while officers were trying to dispose a cache of illegal fireworks on June 30 likely exceeded the vehicle's rated capacity.Moore said bomb squad technicians were "operating with the best intentions'' in a stressful situation, but says if mistakes were made in estimating the weight of explosive material placed in the truck, "I will hold the appropriate individuals accountable.''The resulting explosion destroyed the containment vehicle, with the blast injuring 17 people, and cause "significant" property damage in the surrounding area, Moore said. He added that 13 businesses, 22 residential properties and 37 vehicles were damaged. No deaths were reported.An investigation is ongoing. The ATF expects to conclude its investigation in 30 days.Meanwhile, at 3 p.m., the 27th Street Incident Community Resource Center will officially launch at the YMCA at 1006 E. 28th St., according to the office of City Councilman Curren Price.The new resource center will serve as the designated location where victims can connect with a wide range of services, including opportunities to file a claim, obtain mental health and wellness referrals, as well as other supportive servicesTransitioning from the Local Assistance Center at Trinity Recreation Center, the new site will include representatives from Price's office, the city attorney and city clerk, mental health and wellness staff, as well as members of the non-profit All Peoples Community Center who will offer food and clothing.The blast on East 27th Street sent 17 neighbors and first responders to the hospital and destroyed an LAPD bomb squad truck. Since then, victims who were forced to evacuate their homes have been provided with access to housing, funds needed to satisfy their basic needs like clothing, as well as three meals a day."The truth of the matter is the victims of this explosion do not have the luxury of waiting. People are hurting and they need help now,'' Price said. "At this moment, we are left to pick up the pieces and we need to do whatever we can to help the people that are suffering.''Authorities have said about 32,000 pounds of fireworks were being stored at a home on East 27th Street. The resident, Arturo Ceja III, 27, was charged with illegally transporting tons of explosives. He is set to be arraigned Aug. 2.Prosecutors said Ceja purchased most of the explosives from a dealer in Pahrump, Nevada. In addition to the commercial fireworks, the initial search of Ceja's residence led to the discovery of more than 140 other homemade fireworks -- typically referred to M devices of varying sizes -- as well as explosives-making components, including hobby fuses that matched the fuse on a homemade mortar shell wrapped in tin foil discovered inside the residence, according to a court affidavit.Despite the charges against Ceja, some residents and activists have been demanding accountability from the LAPD, suggesting the agency should face penalties -- and possibly even criminal charges -- for detonating the materials in a residential neighborhood.