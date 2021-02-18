Azusa Pacific University evacuation order lifted after bomb threat

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- Officials determined there is no danger posed to Azusa Pacific University and its regional campuses following a bomb threat that prompted an hours-long evacuation of the sites Wednesday evening.

The university announced the evacuation to the public at around 5:40 p.m. after "suspicious messages of a threatening nature to campus" were received. Students living on campus were told to shelter in place.

The evacuation was later extended to students and personnel at its regional campuses, including Monrovia, Orange County, Koreatown, Inland Empire, High Desert, Murrieta and San Diego.

Investigators said they did not find anything suspicious and do not know who made the threat.



Police say they were notified of an e-mail received by campus safety officials stating several explosives had been placed on campus. Multiple agencies assisted local police to investigate at the Azusa campus.

"The e-mail was very specific regarding the threat of an explosive, or explosive devices on campus, so we take all these threats seriously," said Azusa police Cpt. Robert Landeros.

Around 10:40 p.m., law enforcement said there was no longer a threat to the campuses, allowing students to resume their normal activities.

Officers conducted a search of each building at Azusa Pacific during the investigation.

As the investigation was still underway, university officials warned students to stay away from the campus if they weren't in the area.

When the initial evacuation of Azusa Pacific was ordered, just over 100 people were at the campus.
