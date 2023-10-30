Investigation underway after 4 shot, 1 stabbed at Azusa party

An investigation is underway after four people were shot and one person was stabbed at a party in Azusa overnight.

The incident happened Sunday night on Banewell Avenue near the 210 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Details about what led up to the violence were not available, but all five victims were rushed to the hospital. Investigators say at least one person was left in critical condition, but it's unclear if that person was shot or stabbed.

A suspect description was not provided.