6 critically injured when police chase ends with multivehicle crash in Glendora

By ABC7.com staff
GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- Six people were left in critical condition Monday afternoon after a police pursuit ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Glendora.

The pursuit started in Azusa as officers chased a 1997 Acura Integra that was reported stolen.

The suspect fled to Glendora until crashing into multiple vehicles at the intersection of Barranca Avenue and Arrow Highway in Glendora around 5:47 p.m.

It appeared at least five vehicles were involved in the collision. Six people were left in critical condition and at least two were transported to a local trauma center according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
