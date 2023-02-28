Former FBI agent sentenced to 6 years in prison for bribery

A former FBI agent was sentenced to six years in prison for conspiracy, money laundering and accepting bribes from an Armenian mobster.

Babak Broumand was a decorated FBI special agent who worked counter-terrorism and Edgar Sargsyan was an Armenian mobster and con man.

Broumand on Monday was sentenced to six years in prison for conspiracy, money laundering and accepting bribes from Sargsyan.

"So Broumand basically sold his access to confidential federal law enforcement databases. That's what he did. And in exchange he received a lot of benefits and a lot of things of value," said Ruth Pinkel, a former federal prosecutor.

Those things of value included trips, expensive hotels and meals.

Sargsyan admits he was deep into a life of crime, making millions in identity theft, credit card fraud and laundering money stolen from U.S. taxpayers in a half-billion dollar scam run by the leader of Los Angeles' Armenian mafia. Broumand alerted him of any problems.

"Mr. Sargsyan was under the expectation that Mr. Broumand would take care of it. Could stop the investigations, stop any kind of criminal proceedings against him," said federal prosecutor Juan Rodriguez.

Instead, Sargsyan flipped, wore a wire and testified against Broumand. He told a jury that he paid the former FBI agent $10,000 a month in cash bribes.

Broumand's defense attorney, Steven Gruel, calls Sargsyan a serial liar.

"He has not spent a single day in jail, and this guy has been just a monumental walking serial liar and fraudster since arriving into the U.S.," Gruel said.

During the trial, Broumand maintained that Sargsyan was an "unofficial source" providing intel on Armenian mob boss Levon Termendzhyan, and what Broumand claimed were his possible ties to the terrorist group Isis in Turkey.

Gruel says Broumand's FBI career working undercover with confidential informants led to a temporary blurring of the lines.

"When you think about it that he was living a life of international intrigue, so to speak, on behalf of the U.S., I guess it's not too far-fetched to think you might lose yourself along the way," Gruel said. "Good people sometimes do bad things."

Broumand's attorney said they will appeal.