Star witness takes the stand in trial of former FBI agent accused of bribery, money laundering

The star witness for the government described on the stand how he made millions of dollars in credit card fraud and other illegal activities.

It was a busy second day of trial for a former FBI agent accused of bribery, money laundering and a litany of other charges in connection with organized crime.

The star witness for the government, Edgar Sargsian, described on the stand how he made millions of dollars in credit card fraud and other illegal activities. He says he needed protection and would pay off corrupt police officers and federal agents. One of those agents is Babak Broumand the former FBI agent from San Francisco who is now standing trial for bribery.

Broumand worked for the FBI for 20 years. Prosecutors say he gave national security information for his own personal profit.

Sargsyan says he first met Broumand in 2014 and when he found out he was an FBI agent he became friends because he wanted to have someone of his caliber for protection. On the stand he said he was already paying two other people: Glendale police officer in John Balian and Homeland Security Agent Felix Cisneros. He says he used them to search confidential law-enforcement databases.

Sargsyan said he became a partner in a law firm and used it for credit card fraud.

He described a luxurious life of party buses to Las Vegas with prostitutes, two private jets and a Lamborghini with all the money rolling in.

He says when he told Broumand about his illegal activities Broumand did not appear to be concerned.

He says he got involved with a Sheik from Qatar providing him with Demerol.

He would use Broumand as a fixer to try to get the Demerol and also do research on the sheiks background.

Sargsyan said he agreed to pay Broumand 10 thousand dollars a month in cash to help him and possibly shield him from investigations.

Defense attorney Steven Gruel said Broumand is innocent and the allegations come from Sargsyan who is a con man and a convicted associate of organized crime.

Sargsyan is also involved in several other federal investigations. He has a plea deal with the government in exchange for his cooperation.