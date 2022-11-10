Woman has baby girl on 5 Freeway in Anaheim while rushing to the hospital

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A newborn apparently couldn't wait for her parents to get to a Southern California hospital so instead, she was welcomed to the world on a freeway.

A man says he and his pregnant wife were racing to the hospital after she started feeling contractions. They never made it there and ended up having their baby on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim Wednesday night.

The husband, Jeffrey, says the baby's head was already out by the time he pulled over.

"She was feeling her contractions four minutes apart and we decided to come early because she figured the baby was going to come early," he said. "So we were driving over here and she told me to pull over right away because the baby was going to come out. I said no, I can probably make it if I drive fast enough and then... (she said) no, the baby is coming out now."

The couple had a healthy baby girl and are now at UCI Medical Center.