Arraignment postponed by COVID for parents in toddler son's apparent fentanyl overdose

Adler Metcalf, 22, and Sandy Acuna, 20, were arrested last Wednesday after investigators concluded that the boy, who was initially reported to have stopped breathing in September 2020, actually died from fentanyl that belonged to the parents, authorities said.
Metcalf and Acuna were both charged with one count of murder and multiple counts of willful child cruelty. They are both now scheduled to appear at the Riverside Hall of Justice on Thursday for arraignment, according to court records.
Acuna and Metcalf are both being held on $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. Eyewitness News learned Acuna, who failed to appear in court for a second day, is currently in jail with COVID-19.
Investigators say Metcalf and Acuna were giving fentanyl and marijuana to both the boy and his 4-month-old sister.
City News Service contributed to this report.