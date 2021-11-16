baby death

Arraignment postponed by COVID for parents in toddler son's apparent fentanyl overdose

Eyewitness News learned the mother, who failed to appear in court for a second day, is currently in jail with COVID-19.
EMBED <>More Videos

Arraignment postponed for parents of boy who died of fentanyl overdose

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Arraignment on murder charges was delayed Tuesday for the Jurupa Valley parents of a 15-month-old boy who authorities say died of a fentanyl overdose.

Adler Metcalf, 22, and Sandy Acuna, 20, were arrested last Wednesday after investigators concluded that the boy, who was initially reported to have stopped breathing in September 2020, actually died from fentanyl that belonged to the parents, authorities said.

Metcalf and Acuna were both charged with one count of murder and multiple counts of willful child cruelty. They are both now scheduled to appear at the Riverside Hall of Justice on Thursday for arraignment, according to court records.

Acuna and Metcalf are both being held on $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. Eyewitness News learned Acuna, who failed to appear in court for a second day, is currently in jail with COVID-19.

Investigators say Metcalf and Acuna were giving fentanyl and marijuana to both the boy and his 4-month-old sister.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jurupa valleyriverside countysouthern californiaoverdosechild killedprescriptions drugsriverside countydeath investigationfentanylarraignmentdrug arrestchild deathbaby deathbabyprescription drugsdrugtoddlerparents chargedinvestigationdrugsriverside county sheriff's departmentinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
BABY DEATH
Man found guilty of assaulting and killing 2-year-old boy in 2015
Riverside Co. vows to go after drug dealers after boy dies of overdose
8-day-old baby boy killed in North Carolina dog attack
Boy dies after falling 3 stories from bedroom window of Santa Ana home
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Show More
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Oregon gray wolf dies after historic trek into California
More TOP STORIES News