Amid baby formula shortage, experts are warning against DIY options

Experts warn against making your own baby formula and diluting baby formula if your supply is low.
Amid baby formula shortage, experts warn against DIY options

Don't DIY your baby formula. That's the message doctors are sending parents amid the formula shortage.

Dr. Rishma Chand of Dignity Health Northridge Hospital says many parents are scrambling to make their own formula with what they have or are turning to sites like eBay to buy formula.

Dr. Chand says parents should not dilute formula even if their supply is low.

"If you're not mixing your child formula properly, that can lead to serious consequences. Such as being hospitalized, having a seizure, and even death," Chand said.

Chand says parents should be brand flexible right now.

"You can try a different formula. Just make sure your child is tolerating it," Chand said.

This shortage is a combination of recalls, supply chain issues and inflation.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the FDA is working around the clock to optimize supply lines and meet the current demand.

