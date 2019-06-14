Marlen Ochoa Lopez death: Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies, family spokesperson says

By Diane Pathieu
CHICAGO -- The baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez died Friday morning, a spokesman for the family said.

The baby's 19-year-old mother was lured to a home on the Southwest Side, where police said she was killed and had her baby taken from her womb on April 23. The baby, Yovanny, had been hospitalized in intensive care before dying Friday.

In a statement, the spokesperson said, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez. He passed away this morning Friday June 14, 2019 from his severe brain injury.

WATCH: Husband speaks about Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's death
EMBED More News Videos

"It's so hurtful, so hurtful to see the person, your wife, who you lived with for four years and now you see her with her eyes closed," he said.


"Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers as they go through this difficult time."

Ochoa Lopez's family has been by her baby's side for weeks praying for his recovery. The baby initially couldn't breathe or eat on his own.

VIDEO: 'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
EMBED More News Videos

The murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez has affected people all over the city, including an artist who turned his shock and horror, into a thing of beauty.



Three people have been charged in Marlen Ochoa Lopez's death. Prosecutors said Clarisa Figueroa lured 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to her home with the promise of free baby clothes, then allegedly killed the young woman with the help of her daughter Desiree.
Police said Clarisa Figueroa showed up to the hospital with the infant after she killed Ochoa-Lopez and removed the child from the womb.

WATCH: Mourners attend vigil for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
EMBED More News Videos

Mourners gathered Friday night at a growing memorial outside the home where Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's body was found.


According to the Department of Children and Family Services, the hospital contacted the agency on May 9, more than two weeks after Figueroa first checked into the hospital.

Three weeks after Marlen's disappearance, police said her remains were found in the Southwest Side home where police said she was murdered.

Clarisa Figueroa and Desiree Figueroa have been charged with first-degree murder. Clarisa's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, has been charged with concealing a homicide.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby: Family gets 2nd opinion on infant's prognosis
Murdered woman's family visits baby who was cut from her womb
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family speaks out after hospital meeting, calls politicians' silence 'shameful'

Baby cut from teen mother's womb in Chicago opens eyes for the first time while being held by dad
Medical center didn't alert police about woman charged in pregnant 19-year-old's death, despite no signs of giving birth
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond
Remains found on Southwest Side identified as missing Chicago woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, medical examiner says

*Follow us on Instagram
*Subscribe to our YouTube channel
*Download the ABC7 app for news alerts
Click here for iOS devices | Click here for Android devices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisbabywoman killedteen killedu.s. & worlddepartment of children and family servicesmissing teenagerpregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News