Baby rushed to hospital after being shot in Compton

COMPTON (KABC) -- A baby was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Compton, according to authorities.It happened just before noon on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Poppy Avenue.The Compton Sheriff's Station told Eyewitness News the baby was sent to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, though his or her condition remains unknown.ABC7 was told a sheriff's deputy rushed the baby to the hospital in his own vehicle.It's unclear what led up to the shooting and there is no word of any suspects.The age of the baby was also not immediately disclosed by authorities.Eyewitness News spoke with one resident in the area who said she fears for the safety of her children.According to the residents ABC7 spoke with, no one in the area heard gunshots. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.