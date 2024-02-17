Travis Kelce donates $100K to children shot at Kansas City Super Bowl victory parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's foundation has donated $100,000 to victims of the deadly Super Bowl victory parade shooting on Wednesday.

According to the GoFundMe page, Kelce, through his Eighty-Seven and Running Foundation, bestowed two $50,000 donations to the Reyes Family on Friday, according to GoFundMe. A GoFundMe representative confirmed the donations to CNN.

The family's two daughters both suffered gunshot wounds during the shooting. More than 20 people were injured at the parade and a mother of two was killed. Two teenagers are facing charges for their alleged role in the shooting.

Kelce's donations follow those of his superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who made two $50,000 donations to a GoFundMe for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the shooting.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the Chiefs and the United Way of Greater Kansas City launched KC Strong, an emergency response fund to help the victims and their families, the team announced on X Friday. The team said it contributed $200,000 to the fund "supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services, and first responders," according to the post.

CNN has reached out to Kelce's representative and foundation for comment.

CNN's Ashley R. Williams contributed to this report.

