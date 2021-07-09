Community & Events

Silver Lake restaurant Bacari will make you feel like you're dining in a treehouse

A new restaurant in Silver Lake offers a backyard feel and a Mediterranean cuisine.
Bacari restaurant opens in Silver Lake with treehouse vibe

SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- Barcari has officially moved into Silver Lake. The restaurant offers a Mediterranean tapas-style cuisine and has a treehouse vibe.

"I'm Israeli, my business partners are Lebanese. I think it's a good opportunity to kind of marry a lot of flavors together," said executive chef Lior Hillel.

This is their fifth location in the city. Barcari took over the space from the beloved Silver Lake restaurant Cliff's Edge that closed during the pandemic.

"We've been trying to get in Silver Lake for years. We love this community," said co-owner Danny Kronfli.

They'll be offering dinner, weekend brunch and have a bar that will be open late on Fridays and Saturdays.

"Think about you entertaining your friends at home. This is how we want you to entertain the people who are coming here," said Hillel.
