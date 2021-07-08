bachelor in paradise

Meet the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 7

It's going to be a summer to remember for 19 Bachelor Nation favorites, who are taking another shot at love in Paradise.
1 / 19

Tammy Ly of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)
ABC/Craig Sjodin
LOS ANGELES -- Nearly two years after the last season of "Bachelor in Paradise," we're ready to hit the beach for another summer of romance, roses...and drama. The show just announced its cast of 19 singles for the seventh season, premiering Monday, August 16.

Bachelor Nation will get to watch fan favorites from past seasons have another shot at love while on the beach in Mexico.

Abigail Heringer, who stole fans' hearts during Matt James' season of "The Bachelor," will be on a journey to find love this season. Serena Pitt, Serena Chew, Mari Pepin-Solis, Jessenia Cruz and Victoria Larson (aka Queen Victoria) from James' season are also joining their fellow bachelors and bachelorettes on the beach.

Brendan Morais, who fans were sad to see leave during Tayshia Adams' season of "The Bachelorette," is also headed to paradise. Joining him from Clare Crawley and Adams' joint season are Ivan Hall, Kenny Braasch and Noah Erb.

Here's the full cast of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 7:


  • Abigail Heringer of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)
  • Brendan Morais of "The Bachelorette" 16 (Clare and Tayshia)
  • Deandra Kanu of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)
  • Ivan Hall of "The Bachelorette" 16 (Clare and Tayshia)
  • Jessenia Cruz of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)
  • Joe Amabile of "The Bachelorette" 14 (Becca)
  • Karl Smith of "The Bachelorette" 17 (Katie)
  • Kelsey Weir of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)
  • Kenny Braasch of "The Bachelorette" 16 (Clare and Tayshia)
  • Mari Pepin-Solis of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)
  • Maurissa Gunn of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)
  • Natasha Parker of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)
  • Noah Erb of "The Bachelorette" 16 (Tayshia)
  • Serena Chew of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)
  • Serena Pitt of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)
  • Tahzjuan Hawkins of "The Bachelor" 23 (Colton)
  • Tammy Ly of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)
  • Victoria Larson of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)
  • Victoria Paul of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)


Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, David Spade and Lil Jon are headed to Paradise as celebrity guest hosts. Resident bartender Wells Adams is also returning to Mexico with a larger role this season. The show referred to Adams as the "master of cocktails, ceremonies, and our hearts" in a tweet.

Don't forget, Bachelor Nation -- it's not Paradise without a few surprises. Additional cast members will be announced throughout the season. As always, get ready for the most dramatic summer ever.

Season 7 of "Bachelor in Paradise" premieres Monday, August 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbachelor in paradisetelevisionabc primetimeabcbachelorotrcbachelorettereality television
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
BACHELOR IN PARADISE
'Bachelorette' mentors Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe talk change, diversity
Celebrity guest hosts take the helm of 'Bachelor in Paradise'
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood comes out as gay
Colton Underwood gets candid about 'Bachelor' experience and COVID-19
TOP STORIES
Will Delta variant bring new CA restrictions? Newsom weighs in
Man starts fire atop Boyle Heights church, jumps from roof to roof
Fans banned from Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency
Slain mother of 8 honored at vigil days after missing son found safe
CA lawmakers approve $60M budget to fund wildlife crossings
Bullet pierces windshield of Redlands fire engine
Shorter working week trials an 'overwhelming success' in Iceland
Show More
Mask mandate returns at state Capitol after 9 test positive for COVID
SoCal doc goes to extra lengths for COVID safety on airplane
Dirt bike sales way up as people seek outdoor recreation
South LA fireworks explosion: Neighbors begin recovery process
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to discuss drought as heat wave hits state
More TOP STORIES News