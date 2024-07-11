'Bachelor in Paradise' alums reunite with OC firefighters who helped deliver their son

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange County couple who competed on "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," and later fell in love on "Bachelor in Paradise," reunited this week with the firefighters who helped deliver their newborn son five years ago.

On Wednesday, young Brooks Tolbert got to meet the first responders who helped deliver him and he got a chance to become a firefighter for a day.

Brooks spent the morning at Fire Station 67 in Mission Viejo ahead of his 5th birthday later this month. Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Brian Sandlin and others helped make the visit unforgettable.

Brooks' mom, Jade Rober Tolbert, said: "It's like a beautiful moment for me."

Jade was at times overcome with emotion watching her son Sandlin together, recalling that on the day she went into labor she was terrified that something was wrong.

"The contractions all of a sudden went from 7 minutes apart to 2 minutes apart immediately, and I look at my husband, I'm like, 'It's time,'" Jade said.

Tanner Tolbert, Brooks' father, called 911.

"My wife is having her baby. We were getting ready to go but she's saying she can't make it to the car," Tanner said, according to a recording of the call. "She thinks like it's coming out now."

Jade added, "When they got there it was just such a relief to know that someone was there to at least take care of us."

Sandlin was part of the crew who responded to the family's home to help in the delivery.

"I asked her if she could make it to the ambulance and she was like no. This baby is coming now. When the mom says that typically that baby is coming really quick," Sandlin said. "When we got there she felt like she needed to push. Little Brooks came out maybe a minute or two after that."

He said getting to meet Brooks five years later is a full-circle moment..

"When we get the opportunity to have a good call and reflect on that and meet with the family, it really brings to light what we do as firefighters," Sandlin said.

Added Jade: "I feel like five is a big deal, when you're a kid, to turn five. And so it's special to have him come here and meet -- especially Brian -- to meet someone who helped him come into this world."