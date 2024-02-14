WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Playing the Field: A Bachelor Podcast | Follow and listen here

Don't miss an episode, subscribe to Playing the Field: A Bachelor Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts!

ByRyan Field WABC logo
Monday, July 8, 2024 4:47PM
wabc

Are you a member of "Bachelor Nation"? Well, you've found the right podcast.

Ryan Field, sports anchor at ABC7 Eyewitness News in New York, is a big "Bachelor" fan. He's hosting a new podcast, "Playing the Field," along with two "Bachelor" experts from the ABC stations -- Jennifer Matarese and Gina Sirico.

They'll break down each episode and dish on the latest news from Bachelor Nation.

Follow us now and never miss an episode!

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Click here to subscribe on iHeart

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW