Long Beach health officials remind parents to check children's immunizations before school starts

Long Beach health officials said during the pandemic, many parents didn't take their children to their regular checkups, and they're reminding them the importance of up-to-date shots.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- With the start of school around the corner, parents have a long list of things to do, and Long Beach health officials are reminding them to get their kids their immunizations.

They say getting immunizations is important because they protect people against preventable diseases.

"All the routine immunizations, that includes Hepatitis B, DTap, Polio, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, which is the MMR, Varicella and for our seventh graders, we do want to make sure they're updated with the Tetanus vaccine, so that would be the Tdap and also Varicella," said Sandra Diaz, the immunization coordinator at the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Resources.

"My kids are all up to date on their shots," said Qiana Mafnas. "We just got our seventh grader the last TDap shot so she can enter seventh grade. We are all vaccinated, last year with Pfizer, we got our booster shots."

For parents wanting to vaccinate their children against COVID-19, clinics are available throughout the city.

"With the school year starting, there has been an increase in the positivity rate, so it's very important to get the booster if you do qualify," said Marwais Mohammad, a Long Beach Public Heath physician. "Even if you haven't gotten your second shot yet, it's never too late. Even if you got it 4, 5 months ago, the first dose, you don't have to restart the series. You can come in and get your second dose."

Children six months and older can get a COVID vaccine and booster shots are available for those five and older.

Help is also available in finding where to get immunizations.

"Parents can make an appointment with their doctor. If they don't have insurance, they can come here to the Long Beach Health Department immunization clinic, make an appointment and get caught up on all their vaccinations," Diaz said.

If you'd like to make an appointment, you can call 562-570-4315 or visit the Long Beach Health Department's website.

