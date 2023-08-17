LAUSD addresses chronic absenteeism and reveals new food options ahead of first day of school

Since returning to in-person learning after COVID-19, the entire nation has seen record high levels of student absences.

Since returning to in-person learning after COVID-19, the entire nation has seen record high levels of student absences.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Unified School District, one of the largest districts in the nation, starts back up on Monday.

But ahead of that, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is completing his annual iAttend door knocks to address chronic absenteeism among students.

Since returning to in-person learning after COVID-19, the entire nation has seen record high levels of student absences. Carvalho said he wants to address this issue within LAUSD.

"There's a lot of dis-information, misinformation keeping kids home," Carvalho said. "We need to shift away from the mentality, COVID mentality that if the kid has a sniffle, but without fever, that the kid would have to stay home."

"I know Mr. Carvalho and he's really good as a person and we really appreciate that he came to the house," said Steven Rivas, a student who Carvalho visited at home.

Once kids are back in school, they'll get to experience another new initiative. It's a brand-new student-inspired menu that will be available at every school in the district.

A few students got to try out samples of the new food items and give their feedback.

"Oh, this is a lot better," said 9th grade LAUSD student Emmanuel Solis, when asked how does the samples compared to food in previous years. "Right now, we have like burgers and pizza. This is something really different and a lot more enjoyable."

School officials said they asked the students what they wanted for when it came to food offered at school. The new menu items range from tofu to shrimp and grits to sandwiches to chicken wings. They say the diversity of the menu reflects the diversity of the students.

Some of the options were a hit.

"I'd say like, 9.5 out of 10," said LAUSD elementary school student Nicolai Gomez.

And some - not so much!

But, Superintendent Carvalho said there's something for everyone on the menu and hopefully the variety of options will be another motivator to get students in the classroom.

Facebook.com/abc7ashley

Twitter.com/abc7ashley

Instagram.com/abc7ashley