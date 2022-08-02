Annual back-to-school drive helps hundreds of local families during tough financial times

ARCADIA (KABC) -- Back to school shopping is pricey these days as inflation soars. As students get ready to go back to school, many families are struggling to pay for school supplies, new clothing and even haircuts.

The Foothill Unity Center's annual event at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia offered some help to those families. 1,000 people registered for the event, and the timing was perfect.

"I need help for my kids. I'm a single mom. This place is really important because it helps a lot of people," said Alma Padilla.

"I was just in the store just looking at the price of backpacks and supplies and this helps to offset the cost. So this is just one less worry that a family has," said Tashera Taylor, CEO, Foothill Unity Center.

This event has been going on for 20 years; but this is the first in-person in two years.

"This is great. They're helping out. I'm a single father of four, I got a full-time job and let me tell you, it's not cutting out, gasses the way they are, and I've been coming here for a couple years now, it helps so much," said Greg Sachtjin.

Families can pick up brand new backpacks stuffed with school supplies, and also get health screenings.

"Some families don't have a lot of money or there are some single fathers and mothers that don't know what to do right now and honestly the back to school foundations are the best thing around," said Sebastian Maldonado.

"It'll help out for backpacks uniforms, clothes, little stuff for the kids," said Karla Nunez. "That helps a lot."