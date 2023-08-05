'This is an extreme blessing.' Getting kids ready to go back to school can be a challenge for any family; even more so for families experiencing, or transitioning out of homelessness. L.A. Family Housing and City National Bank teamed up to help families gear up to head back to school.

It's back to school time! Volunteers in Sylmar help families in need with donated supplies, clothes

SYLMAR (KABC) -- Summer break is winding down. Students all around Los Angeles are preparing to return to the classroom.

Los Angeles Unified School District held its Opening of Schools event for teachers and staff on Friday, August 4. There were student performances, and an address by Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. He spoke, among other things, about efforts in other districts to ban textbooks. And said it won't happen here.

"Mark my words, this district, Los Angeles Unified, will never back down from affirming the dignity, the value, the worth of everyone in our school district," said Carvalho.

Getting kids ready to go back to school can be a challenge for any family. It can be especially tough for families experiencing, or transitioning out of homelessness. That's where L.A. Family Housing and City National Bank step in... teaming up to help underprivileged students and their parents as they gear up to head back to school.

"We got shoes, socks, shirts, backpacks, school supplies," said Marisa Galati.

City National Bank is giving away hundreds of backpacks and other companies like "Shoes That Fit" are providing shoes, socks and so much more.

"They're very helpful and I'm just very grateful; so is my daughter that we're actually able to be here," said Nikole Randenberg.

Upwards of 400 families are getting the help they need to get back to school.

"This is honestly, it's one of the best volunteer days we have," said Jennifer Nickerson, City National Bank.

The event was hosted at the Vagabond Inn in Sylmar. L.A. Family Housing placed about 105 needy families at the Inn. Last year, the agency placed 2600 people with permanent housing throughout Los Angeles. For some, the helping hand means more than they can say.

"It's everything. We'd still be on the street unsafe," said Randenberg.

"This is an extreme blessing. I couldn't be more grateful, coming out of an unhealthy relationship and it's an amazing help for a mother who was in fear," said Galati. "Just the strength of knowing people are here to help my boys and me."