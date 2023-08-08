Many teachers end up spending hundreds of dollars of their own money on basic classroom supplies, but there are plenty of exclusive deals that they can take advantage of.

Prepping for class? Here are some back-to-school deals, discounts for teachers

Students aren't the only ones getting ready to go back to school. Many teachers end up spending hundreds of dollars of their own money on basic classroom supplies, but there are plenty of exclusive deals that they can take advantage of.

Malia Bartek, an editor at WeAreTeachers, says educators should get creative - especially first-year teachers.

"It can be really intimidating that you need to spend so much money out-of-pocket, but there's a lot of different avenues, including Facebook groups where people do swaps, trying secondhand stores and things like that," she said.

You don't need to spend a lot for your students to get a lot. But if you do want to go all out, there are some ways to save.

Look online for free posters, worksheets and classroom coupons, shop during big sales events and after major holidays like Halloween or Christmas to prepare for the following year.

Bartek recommends ID.me, a website that allows teachers to get verified as educators.

"So anytime they're shopping, they make sure that they can cross check if there is a teacher discount. And don't be afraid to ask for teacher discounts because a lot of times they do offer them and maybe you just don't know about it."

Here are a few of those deals:

- Target is offering a one-time 20% discount, and it doesn't have to be just school supplies. The deal runs through Aug. 26.

- At Dollar General, teachers can get 30% off school supplies up to four times. Sign up before Sept. 15 to get the coupon.

- Through Aug. 17, teachers can become new Sam's Club members for just $20 after savings.

- Michaels is offering verified teachers 15% off their entire purchase.

- You can also get 15% off with Joann Fabric's teacher discount program.

