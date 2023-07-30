Bad Bunny imposter sparks chaos at Orange County Fair

Chaos erupted at the Orange County Fair when Bad Bunny was spotted - but turns out it was just an imposter.

Fairgoers on Saturday night were stunned to see the singer getting off a ride, but it wasn't him. The imposter dressed up like the Puerto Rican superstar - complete with bucket hat and dark sunglasses - walked around the fair with bodyguards around him.

Video from the scene shows crowds of people surrounding him.

He played the part well, but true fans eventually realized it wasn't really him.