marvel

Bad Bunny to star as new superhero 'El Muerto' in stand-alone Marvel movie

EMBED <>More Videos

Stan Lee honored at Disney's Avengers Campus in Anaheim

Bad Bunny is set to join the Marvel universe.

The Grammy-winning artist will star as El Muerto in a stand-alone Marvel movie for Sony, scheduled for release in 2024.

Bad Bunny made a surprise appearance during the announcement at CinemaCon.

RELATED: Marvel lineup: New 'Dr. Strange' film brings madness to big screen as 'Moon Knight' thrills Disney+
EMBED More News Videos

Marvel fans, you're in for a treat as this year's lineup for the rest of 2022 is already jam-packed with highly-anticipated films and series you won't want to miss.



El Muerto is Juan Carlos, a man who was a champion wrestler who fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match. When Marvel character El Dorado came to kill a weakened El Muerto, who was stung by Spider-Man, Spider-Man saved him and the two defeated El Dorado.

Bad Bunny is Puerto Rican and his given name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

"To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible," Bad Bunny told the CinemaCon audience.

RELATED: 'Moon Knight' sees Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke tackle dark, twisted, mysterious characters in MCU
EMBED More News Videos

"Moon Knight" is the latest series to launch into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney+ adventure thriller takes us into a slightly darker, more twisted direction, and introduces us to a brand new cast of Marvel characters.



He has recently appeared in "Narcos: Mexico" and will star in "Cassandro" with Gael García Bernal. He will also appear in "Bullet Train," starring Brad Pitt, which is set for release in July.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritymarvel comicsmovie newscomic bookmarvel
MARVEL
Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke talk new Disney+ series 'Moon Knight'
Marvel lineup: Here's what's coming out in 2022
Oscars and 'Moon Knight' premiere: Big events return to Hollywood
Stan Lee honored at Disney's Avengers Campus in Anaheim
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Police provide details on kidnapping of 3-month-old
Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID
STOMP Out Bullying panel aims to spark conversations in schools
Aspirin no longer recommended to prevent 1st heart attack for most
SoCal woman accused of running over 2 children appears in LA court
Elon Musk stands to buy Twitter. What's next?
Teen arrested in shooting death of 66-year-old at Cabazon outlet mall
Show More
Hunt for killer underway after 10-year-old girl found dead near trail
LAPD motorcycle officer hospitalized after Carson crash involving semi
Parents of Murdered Children frustrated over backlog of unsolved cases
Supreme Court to hear fight over asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico
13-year-old Minnesota boy set to graduate from college
More TOP STORIES News