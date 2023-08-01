American woman charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas

American woman Lindsay Shiver is charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to killer her husband Robert Shiver several months after they filed to divorce.

An American woman has been arrested and charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill her husband several months after the couple filed for divorce, a police news release and court documents viewed by CNN show.

Lindsay Shiver, 36, of Thomasville, Georgia, is accused of unsuccessfully conspiring with two Bahamas natives to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, an insurance executive and former Auburn University football player, court records and his company's website show.

Prosecutors allege the accused conspired to kill the husband together on July 16 while on the Abaco Islands. Defendants Terrance Adrian Bethel, 28, and Farron Newbold Jr., 29, also were taken into police custody and face conspiracy to commit murder charges. The three were flown to the capital, Nassau.

Police in the Bahamas successfully foiled the plot by acting on crucial information on a phone recovered during a separate criminal inquiry into a recent local business break-in, a Bahamian police source told CNN.

Written messages found on that phone indicated the existence of the sinister plot, according to the source, who spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity. The identity of the phone's owner remains unclear. As the investigation continues, the police source did not provide further details on that matter.

Attorneys represented the defendants in court during a Friday arraignment, according to court documents. They were not required to enter pleas and were remanded to the Bahamas corrections department until an October 5 hearing.

Lindsay and Robert Shiver both attended Auburn University and live in Thomasville, according to social media posts.

Husband, then wife, had filed for divorce

Robert Shiver had filed for divorce April 5, and his wife had done the same the next day, according to a complaint at the Thomas County, Georgia, Clerk of Courts website.

Shiver listed Lindsay Shiver's "adulterous conduct" as a reason for divorce, saying the marriage is irrevocably broken, according to the court filings viewed by CNN.

Lindsay Shiver's filing says she "incurred debt beyond her means to pay" and asks that Robert Shiver be made to pay. CNN has reached out attorneys representing each in the divorce case.

The family has spent a good deal of time in the Bahamas, pictures posted on a social media account believed to belong to Lindsay Shiver indicate.

Robert Shiver briefly was a member of at least one NFL team, according to his company's website. Court documents in the Bahamas misidentify him as Richard Shiver.

