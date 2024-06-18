WATCH VIDEOS

Attempted-murder suspect who escaped from I.E. jail caught in Los Angeles

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, June 18, 2024 2:31AM
Attempted-murder suspect escapes from Rancho Cucamonga jail
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in Rancho Cucamonga where he was held for more than a year on an attempted murder charge.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- An inmate who escaped from a jail in Rancho Cucamonga has been found and placed back into custody, officials announced Monday.

Deshaun Stamps, 29, of Riverside, escaped over the weekend from the West Valley Detention Center.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Stamps had been in custody for attempted murder since January 2023.

LAPD officers found Stamps in Los Angeles on Monday and took him into custody. They plan to transfer him to custody of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"We extend our thanks to the Los Angeles Police Department and the public for their assistance in locatingDeshaun Stamps," the sheriff's department said.

It still hasn't been disclosed how he escaped from the jail.

