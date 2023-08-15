Los Angeles County and Angeles National Forest fire crews are battling a roughly 24-acre brush fire burning in the Agua Dulce area.

Brush fire in Agua Dulce area burns at least 24 acres

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County and Angeles National Forest fire crews are battling a roughly 24-acre brush fire burning in the Agua Dulce area.

The so-called Baker Fire is burning just north of the 14 Freeway near Agua Dulce Canyon Road, north of Avenida Donari. According to officials on the scene, forward progress was stopped Tuesday afternoon.

At least one structure was threatened though injuries or damage has not been reported.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.