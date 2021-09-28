synergy

Tamera Mowry-Housley, Bill Yosses talk sweet treats on Hulu's 'Baker's Dozen'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- Can amateur home bakers go head-to-head with seasoned professionals? You bet they can!

The newest baking show sensation "Baker's Dozen" on Hulu proves just that.

"I'm a true believer in the underdog and it was beautiful to see," said Tamera Mowry-Housley, co-host of "Baker's Dozen."

Mowry-Housley, an accomplished home baker and best known for "Sister Sister", joins author and former White House Pastry Chef Bill Yosses to host the show.

"It was very hard for us to guess who was going to come out on top," Yosses said. "Because sometimes a person would barely squeak through one of the challenges and then the next one they would just blow the roof off."

Each episode starts with 13 contestants. The first round gives them a chance to show off their decorating skills.

Round two, the top five contestants head into "The Bake Shop" where they must create a beautiful, uniform, baker's dozen of a pastry or confection.

Finally, in round three, the top three contestants battle it out in a challenge to win a cash prize and the Golden Rolling Pin!

One thing both co-hosts could agree on - they had some amazing bites!

"I feel like I may be a broken record when I say this, but it was this cream puff dough thing with ube, it's a purple yam in the Filipino culture, food, culture and it was just oh my gosh, it was amazing, fantastic," Mowry-Housley said.

"There were some real revelations, it's referred to as canned pork product basically it's spam, but it wasn't overdone, it was just tiny bits, almost like bacon, and there was also a bacon chocolate, which I was never a big fan of, but this person used it very judiciously, just a touch, so you had the saltiness of the bacon with the chocolate, and it was, I was won over, it was delicious," Yosses said.

All eight episodes begin streaming on Hulu on October 7!

