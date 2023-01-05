Caught on video: Suspected arsonists burned while setting fire to building in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KABC) -- Video captured the moment two suspected arsonists were setting a business in Bakersfield on fire - before the flames reached them.

The incident happened Monday morning, and police are now searching for those suspects.

Footage from the scene shows one of the men dousing the outside of the building with some sort of accelerant. The other suspect ignited the fuel, immediately setting off the fire - but the flames quickly spread and set both of them on fire.

Both of them were then seen running away from the scene. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire within minutes, limiting damage to the business, which provides immigration and naturalization services.

The motive for the attack has not yet been determined.