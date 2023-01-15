2 suspects sought after reports of shots fired at Macy's in Baldwin Hills, police say

BALDWIN HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search is underway for two suspects who allegedly fired shots at a store in Baldwin Hills, authorities said on Sunday.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a possible robbery, but have not confirmed if anything was taken.

Police could also not confirm how many shots were fired, but no injuries have been reported.

The two suspects fled in a silver four-door Lexus, authorities added.

They're described as the following: a man in his early 20s wearing a black Champion sweater and another man wearing a gray Puma sweatshirt armed with a pistol. Both men are around six feet tall, police say.

Additional details were not available.