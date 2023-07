Baldwin Park police say Manuel Alejandro Valenzuela attacked the passerby for no apparent reason.

Man arrested for elder abuse after apparently random attack on passerby in Baldwin Park

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who police say was caught on video punching an elderly man in Baldwin Park has been arrested.

It happened on June 28 near Lubican Street and Merced Avenue.

Police say the victim was walking past Manuel Alejandro Valenzuela's car, when Valenzuela jumped out and attacked him for no reason.

Valenzuela was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse.

Anyone else who may have been attacked by Valenzuela is asked to contact Baldwin Park police at (626)960-1955, ext. 414.