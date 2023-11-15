The family of a 16-year-old girl was who beaten by a fellow student inside a bathroom at Baldwin Park High is taking legal action against the school district.

Security guard accused of watching student get attacked in bathroom at Baldwin Park High

Lupe Fajardo, the victim's mother, says a security guard witnessed the attack and did nothing to help stop it.

At a news conference Tuesday, Fajardo's attorney Brian Claypool shared video of the attack and announced they are taking the first step in suing the Baldwin Park Unified School District.

It was on Oct. 18 at about 1 p.m. that Fajardo received a call from her daughter about getting attacked. Fajardo says her daughter had a black eye and a fractured nose.

Fajardo is alleging the school security guard was present and watching the fight along with several other male and female students in the girls' bathroom.

In video of the fight, you can see who the attorney says is the security guard standing among the crowd of students who are watching the fight. That video is now being used in the lawsuit against the school district.

"This security guard allowed all the students to come in as if they were spectators at a UFC fight," Claypool said at the news conference.

A statement from the Baldwin Park Unified School District regarding the incident says: "The safety of our students is the District's highest priority. We cannot comment further on any potential litigation."

Fajardo says her daughter has not been back to since the fight due to emotional trauma.

"I'm supposed to send my daughter to school," Fajardo said. "She's supposed to be safe with everybody, but I see that they don't care about the students."

Fajardo added that her child is now in therapy, and they're looking for a way to get her transferred to another school district.