Here's a breakdown of the propositions you'll see on the Nov 8 ballot

California voters will have seven propositions to vote on in the November 8 general election.
These propositions deal with abortion, sports betting and environmental initiatives. Plus, kidney dialysis clinics, arts and music education in public schools and the flavored tobacco ban. The ban is delayed until voters make a decision in November.
Vote by mail ballots will be sent out to every registered voter in California on Oct. 10. The polls open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 8.
Watch the video above for more information about the propositions on the ballot.
