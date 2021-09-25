All-female banda group from LA challenging industry norms

"It's kind of intimidating sometimes to like have to like perform with males at the same time," said Genesis Paz, a band member. "I feel like sometimes they're like, 'oh, females.' Yea, we can do it, too."
They started in East Los Angeles back in 2018 with only four members and three years later there are 14.
"It's a beautiful experience to be a part of an all-girl banda," said Natalia Valadez, a band member.
Many band members said Mexican music was a part of their upbringing - which created a passion for them to play Banda music.
"I come from a family with musicians like my dad and brothers," said Laura De La Torre, a band member. "It's something nice to bring music from our homeland to this country."
The band has performed on many stages across Los Angeles like school graduations and popular Latino venues like the Pico Rivera Sports Arena - which recently received a lot of attention on TikTok.
"The Pico Rivera Sports Arena is known for the dances that they have. There's bull riding," said Lisset Navarrete, a band member.
The band said it was a big accomplishment to play at the arena in front of thousands of spectators.
"When you're like up there and see it literally packed with people dancing and enjoying and having a good time, it's definitely like a good feeling," said Paz. "Like wow, all of these people are having fun because of what we're doing."
Some band members have been a part of other bands - mostly made up of men - and they said there's a big difference between the two environments.
"It's just the way we get along. If there are any issues between us girls we will actually listen to each other," said Becky Saucedo, a band member. "As for guys, it's just whatever they want to do."
And the future looks bright for Las Angelinas, the band is set to release an album next year.
"We are still recruiting more girls into the band. We want to leave a legacy of this female band. And make it big and show that women can also do it," said Navarrete.
