Community & Events

Los Angeles could be 1st major U.S. city to get a public bank

Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to take the first steps in seeing the viability of a public bank.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Los Angeles could be 1st major U.S. city to get a public bank

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Los Angeles might be the first major metropolitan city to create a public bank.

A public bank would be owned and operated by the city.

According to city councilmembers, it aims to help low-income communities and could provide investment opportunities at a local level. And they say the bank operations would include:

Credit access for small businesses
Financing for affordable and social housing
Plus, opportunities for green energy investments

"It's time for local control of our public dollars based on our values. It is time for a public bank of Los Angeles," said activist Trinity Tran of the California Public Banking Alliance.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill in early October that allows California cities and counties to set up public banks, and the City Council's vote was unanimous to conduct an analysis and study the feasibility of a public bank.

"By having a public bank fund infrastructure project, L.A. is going to be able to cut costs significantly, as we will no longer have to rely on major financial institutions," said City Councilmember Curren Price.

But Beth Mills with the California Bankers Association believes a public bank in L.A. is risky.

"Would it be free from political influence? That's one potential challenge that we might see for a public bank," said Mills.

Mills also said that making it easier to get a loan could make it easier for that loan to never be paid back.

"That's taxpayer money that's just either going out the door or you're putting at risk for the potential that it might not be able to be paid back," said Mills.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshollywoodlos angeles countybankcommunity journalistmoneybank tellersin the community
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Garcetti signs vaccine law for indoor spaces starting Nov. 29
Raising Cane's putting corporate staff to work as fry cooks, cashiers
Slain influencer's husband found dead as authorities try to arrest him
Mother, 18, dies after being shot by Long Beach school officer
Popular Instagram fitness influencer reported missing in Duarte
Texas high school shooting: 4 hurt, suspect in custody
Dodgers, Cardinals to meet in must-win NL wild-card game Wednesday
Show More
Riverside County sheriff acknowledges Oath Keepers membership in 2014
Bonsai burglaries 'disheartening' for SoCal nursery owners
Auto thefts in Los Angeles increase 48% over the past 2 years
International fugitive's possible last sighting was at Dodger game
Oil rig operators waited 3 hours to shut off damaged pipeline: report
More TOP STORIES News