Ohio bank robber hands teller demand note with full name, address

A bank robber in Ohio proved that criminals don't have to be geniuses when he demanded money using a piece of paper with his name on it.

Police say 54-year-old Michael Harrell walked up to the counter at a U.S. Bank branch in Cleveland on Monday.

He wrote the hold-up note to the teller on the back of a document from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, complete with his name and address.

The teller even used his first name when she handed over the cash.

She called police immediately after, but investigators have not yet tracked down the thief.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioohiobank robbery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lancaster abuse case: Family of Anthony Avalos files lawsuit against DCFS
Family of man fatally shot while camping files lawsuit
Dozens injured in water park wave pool malfunction in China
Free blood tests offered to screen for lead poisoning
Chargers hosting pop-up experience for fans in Costa Mesa
VIDEO: Monrovia kidnapping suspect raps about killing, burying woman
Navy: Pilot died in fighter jet crash in Death Valley National Park
Show More
Jury rules Katy Perry, Capitol Records must pay $2.78M for copying song
Human-trafficking suspect on ICE's most wanted list caught in Detroit
Cedars-Sinai official charged with possession of child pornography
Man detained for possibly setting I.E. fire, police say
Art gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
More TOP STORIES News